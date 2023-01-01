Derek Hough says wife has 'long road of recovery' following brain surgery

Derek Hough has revealed his wife Hayley Erbert is on a “long road of recovery” following brain surgery.

The Dancing With the Stars judge gave fans an update on Hayley after she was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma earlier this week, and underwent an emergency craniectomy to remove a portion of skull and relieve extra pressure.

“Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hrs,” Derek wrote on Instagram on Friday. “She is now on the long road of recovery.”

On Thursday, the 38-year-old professional dancer revealed Hayley had been rushed to hospital when she became “disorientated” after performing in Derek’s latest live tour, A Symphony of Dance.

Derek has been overwhelmed by the positive public reaction following 29-year-old Hayley’s hospitalisation.

“Words cannot express how grateful and thankful we are for the support and love that you have given us,” he said. “The kindness that we’ve been shown in this incredibly unfathomable and life-changing time is immeasurable. The offers of assistance that have poured in have been so humbling and appreciated.”

The star finished his update by expressing his desire to repay the kindness in the near future.

“Our hope is that as a family, we can somehow and some way pay it forward,” he concluded.

Derek and Hayley married in August after announcing their engagement in June 2022 following a seven-year romance.