Keke Palmer says her life is 'unravelling at the seams'

Keke Palmer has claimed her life is “unravelling at the seams”.

The Nope actress, who has been granted a temporary restraining order against her former boyfriend Darius Jackson after accusing him of domestic abuse, made the confession via social media on Saturday.

“When reality tv makes everyone believe all celebrities (sic) lives are just one big marketing strategy and scheme but my life is truly unraveling at the seams and I just wear trauma like a dolce gabana coat because Sharon (her mother) didn’t raise no b*** (sic),” she wrote on Instagram.

The comments were posted over a video of Keke holding her nine-month-old son Leodis, with Keke dressed in a maroon robe as she stood in a kitchen.

The reel was accompanied by Nicki Minaj’s song Seeing Green.

The 30-year-old star captioned the post, “Alexa, Play Mary J: MY LIFE”.

Keke’s message attracted a flurry of comments once it went live, with many of the star’s famous friends posting supportive replies.

“Exactly she’s an icon and we praying and riding for you regardless !!” commented singer SZA.

“MY GURLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL,” wrote singer-songwriter and actress Teyana Taylor as she added a series of heart and high five emojis. “and add a good good purseeeee to make the garments pop cause you in ya bagggggggggg sis!!!”

Following Keke’s domestic abuse claims, Darius was ordered to remain at least 100 yards away from the Hustlers actress and their son Leodis. Earlier this month, Keke and Darius agreed to delay a restraining order hearing so they could attend mediation.

The pair began dating in 2021 and welcomed Leodis in February of this year, before news broke of their split in August.