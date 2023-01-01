Claire Foy left The Crown 'for her own sanity'

Claire Foy has admitted she left The Crown "for (her) own sanity".

The British actress told People that she has no regrets about leaving the Netflix royal drama and has "moved on" since she stopped playing Queen Elizabeth II after two seasons in 2017.

"I've got a lot of love for the people who are still doing the show, but for my own sanity, I ended the show when I ended it," she stated. "I let it go and moved on and I think that's quite healthy."

After Foy left the show, Olivia Colman portrayed The Queen for two seasons before being replaced by Imelda Staunton. The final six episodes in the show's sixth and final season will be released on Thursday.

Although Foy quit the show after two series, she has made special guest appearances in flashbacks of a younger Queen in seasons four and five. For the former appearance, she won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in 2021.

The All of Us Strangers star previously told People that she was "really, really proud" of her time on the show and excited for what the future holds for her career.

"I don't feel like I'm defined by playing Queen Elizabeth," she said in 2018. "It's a huge honour that people liked that character and therefore see me as that character. So, I'm not trying to actively go against that."

"My career is only for me, really. I can't do it for anybody else and so the choices and decisions I make are purely based on what I want to do. That's it really. It's a really selfish thing."