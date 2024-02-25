Lupita Nyong'o to serve as jury president of 2024 Berlin International Film Festival

Lupita Nyong'o has signed up to serve as the jury president at the 2024 Berlin International Film Festival.

The Oscar-winning actress will head up the German film festival's jury, which is tasked with watching all the movies in competition and picking the winner of the Golden Bear for Best Film.

"I am deeply honored to serve as the President of the International Jury of the Berlin International Film Festival. I look forward to celebrating and recognizing the outstanding work of filmmakers from around the world," the 12 Years a Slave actress said of her appointment in a statement.

In addition to the Golden Bear, the jury also hands out Silver Bear prizes for Best Director, Best Leading Performance, Best Supporting Performance and Best Screenplay as well as the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize.

Directors Mariëtte Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian added, "Lupita Nyong'o embodies what we like in cinema: versatility in embracing different projects, addressing different audiences, and consistency to one idea that is quite recognizable in her characters, as diverse as they may look. We are happy and proud she has accepted our invitation to be the jury president of the 74th Berlinale."

Nyong'o's fellow jurors and the competing movies will be announced at a later date.

The 74th Berlin International Film Festival, also known as Berlinale, will run from 15 to 25 February 2024.