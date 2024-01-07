Barbie leads 2024 Golden Globes nominations

- NEWS
Barbie has topped the 2024 Golden Globe nominations with nine.
The movie, which is currently the highest-grossing film of the year, was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Director for Greta Gerwig, Best Screenplay for Gerwig and Noah Baumbach as well as performance categories for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
The film also picked up a nomination in the brand-new category, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, and three nods for Best Original Song thanks to Dance the Night by Dua Lipa, I'm Just Ken by Gosling, and What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish.
Barbie was closely followed by Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, the other half of July's Barbenheimer craze. That film scored eight mentions, including Best Motion Picture - Drama, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy and best supporting performances from Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt.
Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, Celine Song's Past Lives and Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall also scored multiple nominations.
Notable nominees included Emma Stone, who scored two acting mentions for Poor Things and The Curse, and Taylor Swift, who is up for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for her The Eras Tour concert film.
The 81st Golden Globe Awards will take place at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on 7 January 2024.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best Motion Picture - Drama:
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
Anatomy of a Fall
The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:
Barbie
Poor Things
American Fiction
The Holdovers
May December
Air
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement:
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language:
Anatomy of a Fall
The Zone of Interest
Society of the Snow
Fallen Leaves
Past Lives
Io Capitano
Best Motion Picture - Animated:
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama:
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Matt Damon - Air
Timothée Chalamet - Wonka
Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario
Joaquin Phoenix - Beau Is Afraid
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama:
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening - Nyad
Greta Lee - Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Natalie Portman - May December
Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings
Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Charles Melton - May December
Willem Dafoe - Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
Julianne Moore - May December
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
Best Director - Motion Picture:
Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Greta Gerwig - Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Celine Song - Past Lives
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture:
Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Poor Things - Tony McNamara
Past Lives - Celine Song
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon - Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Best Original Score - Motion Picture:
Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson
Killers of the Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson
The Zone of Interest - Mica Levi
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Daniel Pemberton
The Boy and the Heron - Joe Hisaishi
Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix
Best Original Song - Motion Picture:
Addicted to Romance - Bruce Springsteen for She Came To Me
What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish and Finneas for Barbie
Dance the Night - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for Barbie
I'm Just Ken - Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for Barbie
Road to Freedom - Lenny Kravitz for Rustin
Peaches - Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker for The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Best Television Series - Drama:
1923
Succession
The Last of Us
The Crown
The Morning Show
The Diplomat
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy:
The Bear
Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Barry
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Beef
Lessons in Chemistry
Daisy Jones and The Six
All the Light We Cannot See
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television:
Chris Rock - Selective Outrage
Wanda Sykes - I'm an Entertainer
Sarah Silverman - Someone You Love
Amy Schumer - Emergency Contact
Ricky Gervais - Armageddon
Trevor Noah - Where Was I
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama:
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Dominic West - The Crown
Brian Cox - Succession
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama:
Sarah Snook - Succession
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Emma Stone - The Curse
Imelda Stauntion - The Crown
Helen Mirren - 1923
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Bill Hader - Barry
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Steven Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning - The Great
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television:
Steven Yeun - Beef
Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones and The Six
David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Jon Hamm - Fargo
Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television:
Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry
Ali Wong - Beef
Riley Keough - Daisy Jones and The Six
Elizabeth Olsen - Love and Death
Juno Temple - Fargo
Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television:
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
James Marsden - Jury Duty
Alan Ruck - Succession
Alexander Skarsgard - Succession
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television:
Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Abby Elliott - The Bear
Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron - Succession