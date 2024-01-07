Barbie leads 2024 Golden Globes nominations

Barbie has topped the 2024 Golden Globe nominations with nine.

The movie, which is currently the highest-grossing film of the year, was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Director for Greta Gerwig, Best Screenplay for Gerwig and Noah Baumbach as well as performance categories for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The film also picked up a nomination in the brand-new category, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, and three nods for Best Original Song thanks to Dance the Night by Dua Lipa, I'm Just Ken by Gosling, and What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish.

Barbie was closely followed by Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, the other half of July's Barbenheimer craze. That film scored eight mentions, including Best Motion Picture - Drama, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy and best supporting performances from Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt.

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, Celine Song's Past Lives and Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall also scored multiple nominations.

Notable nominees included Emma Stone, who scored two acting mentions for Poor Things and The Curse, and Taylor Swift, who is up for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for her The Eras Tour concert film.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will take place at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on 7 January 2024.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Motion Picture - Drama:

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall

The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:

Barbie

Poor Things

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Air

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement:

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Zone of Interest

Society of the Snow

Fallen Leaves

Past Lives

Io Capitano

Best Motion Picture - Animated:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama:

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Matt Damon - Air

Timothée Chalamet - Wonka

Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario

Joaquin Phoenix - Beau Is Afraid

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama:

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening - Nyad

Greta Lee - Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Natalie Portman - May December

Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings

Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Charles Melton - May December

Willem Dafoe - Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Julianne Moore - May December

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

Best Director - Motion Picture:

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Greta Gerwig - Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Celine Song - Past Lives

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture:

Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things - Tony McNamara

Past Lives - Celine Song

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon - Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best Original Score - Motion Picture:

Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson

Killers of the Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson

The Zone of Interest - Mica Levi

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Daniel Pemberton

The Boy and the Heron - Joe Hisaishi

Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix

Best Original Song - Motion Picture:

Addicted to Romance - Bruce Springsteen for She Came To Me

What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish and Finneas for Barbie

Dance the Night - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for Barbie

I'm Just Ken - Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for Barbie

Road to Freedom - Lenny Kravitz for Rustin

Peaches - Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker for The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Best Television Series - Drama:

1923

Succession

The Last of Us

The Crown

The Morning Show

The Diplomat

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

The Bear

Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Barry

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Beef

Lessons in Chemistry

Daisy Jones and The Six

All the Light We Cannot See

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television:

Chris Rock - Selective Outrage

Wanda Sykes - I'm an Entertainer

Sarah Silverman - Someone You Love

Amy Schumer - Emergency Contact

Ricky Gervais - Armageddon

Trevor Noah - Where Was I

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama:

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Dominic West - The Crown

Brian Cox - Succession

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama:

Sarah Snook - Succession

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Emma Stone - The Curse

Imelda Stauntion - The Crown

Helen Mirren - 1923

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Bill Hader - Barry

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Steven Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning - The Great

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television:

Steven Yeun - Beef

Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones and The Six

David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Jon Hamm - Fargo

Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television:

Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry

Ali Wong - Beef

Riley Keough - Daisy Jones and The Six

Elizabeth Olsen - Love and Death

Juno Temple - Fargo

Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television:

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

James Marsden - Jury Duty

Alan Ruck - Succession

Alexander Skarsgard - Succession

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television:

Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Abby Elliott - The Bear

Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron - Succession