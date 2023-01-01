Natasha Rothwell confirms The White Lotus season three scripts are 'excellent'

Natasha Rothwell has confirmed that The White Lotus season three scripts are "excellent".

The actress, who played spa manager Belinda Lindsey in the first season of the hit HBO comedy-drama series, has divulged details about the upcoming third season.

In a new interview with People, the 43-year-old actress shared that "people are going to be very pleased" with season three.

She continued, "I've just finished the season 3 scripts, and I'm going to have to say White Lotus is going to give you a run for your money."

Natasha, who is the only publicly revealed cast member for season three so far, stated that she can't "confirm or deny" whether she will be a big part of the upcoming season, which is rumoured to be set in Thailand.

"It's an excellent season and people are going to be very pleased," she added.

In a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Natasha revealed that she "gasped out loud" when she read the scripts.

"I've read all the scripts and I can't say anything but I will say it's going to blow people's minds. I gasped out loud no less than five times and that was just reading them, so people are in for a treat," she said.

The actress added that although she can't reveal when exactly the show will begin filming, it is "definitely in the next calendar year".

The first season of The White Lotus, set in Hawaii, premiered in July 2021 with the second season, set in Italy, following in October 2022.