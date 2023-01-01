Jennifer Aniston insists Matthew Perry 'wasn't struggling' before his death

Jennifer Aniston has shared that Matthew Perry "wasn't struggling" before his death.

During an interview with Variety alongside Reese Witherspoon, the Friends star opened up about the unexpected passing of her former co-star, who died on 28 October aged 54.

"As he said he'd love to be remembered," Jennifer, 54, began. "He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy - that's all I know."

The Morning Show actress recalled texting with Matthew on the morning of his death.

"I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty," she remembered. "He was not in pain. He wasn't struggling. He was happy."

Reese added, "It's important people know that."

"It is," Jennifer replied. "I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jennifer acknowledged the response to Matthew's sudden death on social media.

"It's so beautiful," she said. "I hope he can know that he was loved in a way he never thought he was."

The 17 Again actor, who struggled with an addiction to alcohol and painkillers on and off throughout his life, was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his home in Los Angeles. The cause of his death has yet to be determined.