Sofia Richie reveals her brother 'vetted' her husband

Sofia Richie has revealed her brother "vetted" Elliot Grainge before they got married.

The media personality opened up about her relationship with the music executive, who she married in April of this year.

While speaking to Porter, Sofia, 25, described her husband, 30, as "kind, respectful, smart, funny and handsome".

"My brother (Miles) vetted him immediately and said, 'Yeah, he's a great guy,'" Sofia told the publication.

Elsewhere in the interview, the model shared that she and Elliot often joked about being married before they became engaged.

"We always had this flirtatious conversation: 'You're for sure my husband. You're for sure my wife.' And then, one day - I would say six months before he proposed - he's like, 'If I ever did propose, can you show me an inspiration picture of a ring?' From that moment forward, every single day, I thought I was getting engaged," Sofia recalled. "And he never brought it up again. It got to the point where I was like, 'Is he just messing with me? This is mean.'"

Sofia added that Elliot had asked her father, music icon Lionel Richie, for her hand in marriage before popping the question in April 2022.

"He's so traditional, such a gentleman," she gushed. "He went over to my dad's house for Sunday tea, and asked for my hand, which means the world to me; and I know it means the world to my dad."

The model confessed that she had ruined the surprise by asking too many questions.

"'Wait, where are you on a Sunday?' My dad and Elliott had to come up with this whole game plan as to how to lie to me about Elliot's whereabouts," she remembered.

The duo tied the knot at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock in Antibes, France.