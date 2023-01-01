Kat Dennings feels 'truly lucky' to be married to Andrew W.K.

Kat Dennings feels so "truly lucky" to be married to Andrew W.K.

The 2 Broke Girls actress married the Party Hard rocker in the backyard of their Los Angeles home in November in front of 15 guests including Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin.

In a wedding spread for Vogue on Monday, Kat revealed that they considered delaying the ceremony after her dad passed away a month and a half before the big day, but she realised there "was even more of a reason to grasp any joyous feeling where I could".

She continued, "My wonderful mom walked me down the aisle, and I felt very present and filled with gratitude for Andrew and our loved ones during the ceremony. I felt truly lucky to be marrying such a kind and loving man. The ceremony itself was kind of a blur, but in the best way. We just looked into each other's eyes and were so excited to finally be husband and wife."

The 37-year-old actress got engaged to the musician, 44, in the kitchen of the property in 2021 and they wanted the wedding to have a similar home setting.

"We actually proposed to each other in the kitchen at the exact same moment," she recalled. "The kitchen engagement moment kept calling back to us. We realised that a small home wedding was too cosy to resist. Plus, all our stuff was there so we wouldn't have to pack anything."

Kat wore a vintage Alexander McQueen dress for the service and made all the wedding florals, including the ceremony arch, by hand.