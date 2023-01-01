Emma Stone broke her toe getting out of shower

Emma Stone recently broke her toe getting out of the shower.

The La La Land actress revealed on Monday's episode of the SmartLess podcast that her toe went black and blue after the accident.

"I broke my toe yesterday... getting out of the shower!" she exclaimed. "I slammed it into something and now it's completely black and blue and all messed up and so I've been icing it all day."

Emma's revelation explains why she was spotted looking wobbly at the New York premiere of her new movie, Poor Things, earlier this month.

The 35-year-old joked that she "has bone density issues" as she had broken seven bones before she was 30.

"Isn't that crazy? Something's wrong with me," she continued on the podcast, which was recorded a few weeks ago. "An endocrinologist was like, 'We've gotta talk about this, like something's up with you.' (I was told) that I need to take a lot of vitamin D and calcium and do apparently weight-bearing exercises, like heavy lifting is what creates more bone density."

Emma recalled that she broke her shoulder in two places in 2019 before a Spice Girls concert in the U.K., and suffered a black eye just before she got married to Dave McCary in 2020.

"The week that I got married, I did open a refrigerator and the handle broke off and I got a black eye," she admitted, laughing. "I need a helmet and extensive therapy."

Emma began dating the Saturday Night Live writer/director in 2017 and they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Louise Jean, in March 2021.