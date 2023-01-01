Pierce Brosnan shares secrets to 22-year marriage

Pierce Brosnan has shared his secrets to his 22-year marriage to Keely Shaye Smith.

The veteran actor, who married Keely in 2001, has revealed how their relationship is still going strong after more than two decades.

"We like each other a lot. We love each other a lot," Pierce, 70, told Fox News. "And we've been down the road, and we've seen many, many hardships as families do, as we all do."

"But watching someone grow up with you and grow old with you is a very spiritual journey," the Die Another Day star continued. "To watch each other change ... whatever it may be, the hair, the waist. But it's the love in the heart."

Pierce shared that throughout their marriage, Keely, 60, has been "supportive" of him and their children.

"Keely is a journalist, a reporter. She's an artist in her own right. And as a woman, she has made a family for our sons," Pierce said, referring to their sons Dylan, 26, and Paris, 22.

He added of his wife, "She allows me to go out into the wild blue yonder and do what I do as a man, as an actor, (she) always has."

Pierce was previously married to Cassandra Harris from 1980 until she died in 1991 after a battle with ovarian cancer. The pair share one biological child, Sean, as well as two from Cassandra's first marriage, whom Brosnan adopted, Charlotte and Christopher. Charlotte passed away from ovarian cancer in 2013.