Dakota Johnson 'can easily' sleep for '14 hours'

Dakota Johnson has shared her self-care practices, noting that sleep is a "number one priority" in her life.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, the Fifty Shades Of Grey actress insisted that a good night's sleep is essential for her mental health.

"I'm not functional if I get less than 10 (hours)," Dakota, 34, revealed for the publication's My Monday Mornings series. "I can easily go 14 hours."

"If I'm not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can," she added. "Sleep is my number one priority in life."

The Madame Web star also shared that she will "meditate every day, twice a day" to help her cope with anxiety.

"I do transcendental meditation. I've been really into breathwork recently, and that's been helping me a lot with anxiety," she explained.

"I will get in a bathtub at any moment, any time of the day. If in the middle of the day, I'm like, 'Oh God, what is this world?' I'll get in the bathtub. I find water really grounding."

Dakota first opened up about her mental health struggles in 2020, revealing to Marie Claire that she has lived with depression since she was a teenager.

"I've struggled with depression since I was young - since I was 15 or 14," she confessed to the publication at the time.

"But I've learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world. I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they don't pour out of me. I don't make it anyone else's problem."