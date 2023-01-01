Sydney Sweeney thought 'she was going to die' after spider bite on Anyone But You set

Sydney Sweeney "thought she was going to die" after being bitten by a spider while filming Anyone But You.

In one scene in the romantic comedy, the Euphoria actress puts her hand down her co-star Glen Powell's shorts and finds a huntsman spider, prompting him to strip off his clothes and throw them off a cliff.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, the 26-year-old shared an outtake which showed her getting bitten by the spider for real on set in Sydney, Australia.

"They told me it was trained. I don't know how you train a fricking spider. There is no way," she explained to Jimmy. "So we're filming and the thing just starts biting me but we are in the middle of the scene and I'm supposed to be screaming but then my screaming got a little serious."

She continued, "No one (said) cut so I'm just sitting there with a spider on my arm biting me. And I'm screaming and just everyone is watching. Glen was the only one who was like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, I think this is a little real... we've got to cut.'"

In the outtake, Sydney screams as the spider crawls up her arm and yells, "He's biting me, he's biting me, no, he's really biting me!"

The Top Gun: Maverick star then comes over to see if she is okay and asks if the spider "actually got you".

"I thought I was going to die," Sydney stated to Jimmy. "Well, I was like, 'It's poisonous, I'm gonna die!'"

The spider scene was also tricky for Glen, as he had to frantically whip off his clothes near a cliff's edge.

"Taking your clothes off on the side of a cliff in a hurry is not safe either," he told Variety earlier this week. "Nobody talks about that safety issue on set, where I almost died falling off a cliff taking my pants off too fast. But it's a really fun scene, so it was all worth it."

Anyone But You will be released in cinemas from 22 December.