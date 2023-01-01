Oprah Winfrey defends Drew Barrymore's intimate interview style

Oprah Winfrey has defended Drew Barrymore's intimate interview style.

The host was slammed by viewers after Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show for caressing her guest Oprah during an interview.

Coming to Drew's defence, Oprah told TMZ on Wednesday, "I was actually comforted by the stroking of the arm. I was not uncomfortable at all."

Oprah told the outlet that she had "never seen (Drew) do that" but she "thought it was really great".

The legendary talk show host added, "Drew is terrific, and I love that she is always herself."

Additionally, Oprah shared that she enjoyed being caressed by Drew, 48, so much that she asked her long-time partner, author Stedman Graham, to follow suit.

"I went home and told Stedman, 'You've gotta stroke my arm,'" she said humorously. "'Stedman, I need to be stroked on the arm.'"

Shortly after the episode dropped, the 50 First Dates star was criticised for affectionately holding Oprah's hand and stroking her arm.

One fan commented on a clip of the interview, "This is weird as F to watch.... Why is she fondling her?...." while another wrote, "Someone needs to give Drew the personal space talk."

However, some fans defended the actress, with one social media user writing, "Pretty sure if Oprah didn't want her hand held she would have just said so. Plus it's not like this is some new 'thing' of Drew's, guests know what to expect coming on her show."