Tiffany Haddish charged with DUI following arrest

Tiffany Haddish has been officially charged with a DUI, three weeks after the star was arrested for falling asleep at the wheel while intoxicated.

On Wednesday, the L.A. District Attorney's Office charged the actress, 44, with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a .08% BAC, reports TMZ.

According to California law, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 percent or higher if you are over 21-years-old.

Haddish is expected to appear in court on 22 December for her arraignment and plea.

The incident marked the second time the Girls Trip actress had been arrested on suspicion of DUI in two years. She was previously apprehended in January 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia - also for falling asleep while driving a motor vehicle.

Addressing the incident in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November, Haddish revealed she was going "to get some help" to ensure it would "never happen again".