Emma Watson 'glad' she stepped away from acting

Emma Watson has revealed that she is "glad" she stepped away from acting.

The British actress, who most recently starred in 2019's Little Women, has opened up about her decision to take a break from acting to pursue other dreams.

"Because I'm in a career that moves very quickly, the decision to take time to do these things felt like a very big decision," Emma told Vogue in a new cover story interview. "(Choosing) to go back and write and study and get behind the camera was terrifying for me because I'd never done it before. I had always been in front of the camera; I'd always been an actor."

Since taking time away from acting, Emma has directed a Prada advert, enrolled in a creative writing program, and written her first play.

"I'm just so glad that I did (step away from acting) because I have this feeling of having my own voice and creative space and sovereignty in some way that I don't think I did before - more autonomy," the 33-year-old explained. "I'm so glad that I allowed things to be messy for a minute and to really allow myself to not know (what's next), because the knowing that I've come to, I wouldn't trade that for anything."

Emma was shot into stardom when she was cast as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films when she was nine years old. She starred in the iconic film series from 2001 until 2011. She then went on to land lead roles in films such as 2012's The Perks of Being a Wallflower and 2017's Beauty and the Beast.