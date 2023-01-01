Rosario Dawson to become a grandmother

Rosario Dawson is set to become a grandmother at the age of 44.

The Rent actress revealed in an interview with Page Six that her 21-year-old daughter Isabella is expecting her first child.

"It's very exciting," Rosario gushed, adding that the baby is due next year and she intends to go by the name "Glamma" instead of "Grandma".

Rosario adopted Isabella, who she largely keeps out of the limelight, in 2014 when she was 11 years old.

In a 2021 interview with Health magazine, the Ahsoka star revealed that she knew Isabella's biological mother and chose to adopt the young girl after learning she was in foster care.

"It wasn't even a question; it was clearly meant to be," she said at the time. "I'm grateful for her development, our maturation and our connection. To have a young person move in with you and to have to really consciously work through triggers and that kind of stuff is a really different thing than being pregnant and having your baby grow up in front of you - to be able to see how we're getting closer and closer. We are a family, and it's beautiful."