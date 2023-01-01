Zac Efron wished he had reached out to Matthew Perry

Zac Efron has reflected on his relationship with Matthew Perry.

Commenting on the Friends star's recent passing, Efron admitted that Hollywood can be "isolating".

"It can be incredibly lonely, being an actor and being in the spotlight. It definitely can be isolating," the actor told Variety in a new interview published on Thursday, adding, "It's very important to reach out to friends and foster relationships where you can talk and share stories."

Efron, 36, and Perry - who was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home in October at the age of 54 - starred alongside each other in the 2009 comedy 17 Again.

"I wish in the past couple of years that I had an opportunity to do that with Matthew," the Bad Neighbours actor confessed of his co-star. "I hold the time we shared together really dear. I've been thinking about him a lot, every day."

Efron's remarks come just days after he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. While accepting the honour, he thanked Perry for helping to "propel" him into the "next chapter" of his career.

"I want to mention someone that's not here today, and that's Matthew Perry, who was so kind and generous with me while we worked on 17 Again," he stated.

Last month, Efron told People magazine he would be "honoured" to portray Perry in a biopic. In 2022, the Friends star had expressed his desire for Zac to play the lead role in a movie that he had written.