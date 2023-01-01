Fiona Shaw teases role in John Krasinski's IF

Fiona Shaw has divulged details about her role in John Krasinski's upcoming movie IF.

The Killing Eve actress stars alongside Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds and The Walking Dead's Cailey Fleming in The Office actor's latest directorial project, which he also wrote and produced.

During an interview with Cover Media, Shaw, 65, was asked what she could reveal about the upcoming film.

"I could tell you a lot about it but probably I'm not allowed to!" she quipped. "It's about a kid who has imaginary friends, that's what the IF is, and it's a brilliant idea. There's only three adults in it, I'm one of the three, the rest are... something else."

The fantasy comedy follows a young girl who begins to see everyone's imaginary friends who have been left behind as their real-life friends have grown up.

The British actress revealed to Cover Media that she finished working on the project in late November.

"We went back to just finish some various things," she added. "I had a lovely time."

IF, which also features the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Steve Carell, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Awkwafina, is due to be released in cinemas in May 2024.

Shaw's upcoming projects also include Rebecca Lenkiewicz's Hot Milk, which she shot in Greece last summer, and Gaby Dellal's drama Park Avenue, which she filmed in New York.