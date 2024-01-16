Colman Domingo was 'always very proud' of Chadwick Boseman

Colman Domingo always felt "very proud" of his late friend Chadwick Boseman.

The Black Panther actor passed away aged 43 in August 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer, and his final film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, was released several months later.

Speaking to The Independent, Domingo heaped praise on his friend and Ma Rainey co-star as an actor and a human bring.

"Oh man... Chad was a good friend and a real inventive actor," he gushed. "I was always very proud of him, especially when he started to take off. Not only because he was Black Panther, but I love the way he represented himself. I love the way he spoke about humankind. That's why there are buildings and schools named after him. He had a huge impact for such a young life and I think it'll be felt for generations."

Domingo will soon be presented with the inaugural Chadwick Boseman Vanguard award, named in honour of his friend, at the 24th annual Black Reel Awards in recognition for his performances in Rustin and The Color Purple.

The awards show, which honours the cinematic achievements in the Black community, will be held on 16 January 2024.