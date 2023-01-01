Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have shared 'heartbreaks' during friendship

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have shared "heartbreaks" during their friendship.

The longtime friends and co-stars, who are currently working together on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, have opened up about their personal and professional relationship.

"We've been in each other's lives for 20-something years," Jennifer, 54, began. "It's just in our DNA that we are collaborators. We're partners. We're friends. We're girlfriends, we share all sorts of heartbreaks in life and love and everything."

The duo first worked together in 2000 when Reese made a cameo on Friends as Jill Green, the sister of Jennifer's character, Rachel.

While they did not share specifics about their heartbreaks, the actresses have both gone through two divorces since then, with Jennifer splitting up with Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux and Reese ending her marriages to Ryan Phillippe and Jim Toth.

Reese, 47, added that they have a "mutual respect" for each other.

"There's a comfort to that. It's just mutual respect and years of experience," the Big Little Lies star said. "And I think we're both incredulous that we're both still kicking around! That we're still working at this level is such a privilege. It's an honour to get to contribute to something that's really speaking about the world we live in nowadays."

Jennifer noted, "That's what we wanted to do: Make a show that said something and to show the conversations that happen behind closed doors."

The Morning Show, which launched in 2019, has been renewed for a fourth season.