Greta Gerwig was banned from having Barbies as a child

Greta Gerwig directed the blockbuster hit Barbie despite being banned from playing with the dolls as a child.

Barbie, whose script she co-wrote with partner Noah Baumbach, is the highest-grossing film of 2023, raking in an incredible $1.4 billion at the box office.

However, she had little first-hand experience to draw upon as her mother believed the Mattel dolls reinforced sexist stereotypes about women.

"My mom wasn't so into Barbie," the filmmaker and actress, 40, told Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs show. "Certain moms, they would be like: 'I don't know if this is a good example of womanhood,' the body type and everything...she was less excited about that."

However, Greta did get to play with the dolls - as others kindly gave her their old ones and her mum eventually caved in and bought her a Barbie.

"I got hand-me-downs from girls in the neighbourhood where I was growing up and so I got a lot of pre-loved dolls," she added. "Although my mom, I will give her credit, she did give me a doll, a proper doll, for Christmas, in a box. She relented and then I destroyed her (Barbie)."

On Desert Island Discs guests have to choose the seven songs they would take if they were marooned on an island. Greta chose tracks by the likes of Elvis Presley, David Bowie, The Who, and Nina Simone.