Whitney Cummings welcomes first baby

Whitney Cummings has welcomed her first child.

The comedian, 41, announced via Instagram on Sunday she had given birth to a baby boy.

"3-D printed a human. Enjoy me never having brushed hair again," she captioned a photo of herself breastfeeding the new arrival.

The baby's name and official birth date have not been publicly shared.

Cummings first announced her pregnancy in June. Later that month, she revealed she was expecting a baby boy.

While the Unforgettable star has not revealed the father's identity, she did tell the Cancelled with Tana Mongeau podcast in June that she had conceived her son with "some guy from North Carolina."