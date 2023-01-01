Amanda Bynes explains why she is putting her podcast on 'pause'

Amanda Bynes has explained why she is putting her podcast on "pause" after 11 days.

The 37-year-old took to TikTok on Sunday night to announce that she will be taking a break from her latest project, Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast, which debuted on 9 December.

"So even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I am going to take a pause on it for now," Amanda said in the selfie-style clip. "We are not able to get the type of guests that I'd like on the show, say like Jack Harlow, or Drake, or Post Malone, so maybe one day if we're able to get those types of guests we will resume the podcast. But for now I'm taking a pause on it."

The Amanda Show star concluded, "Thank you everyone who watched I really hope you enjoyed it, and that is all for now."

Soon after Amanda shared the video, the comments section was flooded with fans expressing their disappointment over the news.

One fan commented, "Please don't disappear again. We enjoy having you back," while another wrote, "You don't need guests!!! All us millennials need is you on a solo pod! The Amanda show 2.0!"

The She's The Man star launched the podcast with co-host, biochemist Paul Sieminski. The 26-minute debut episode featured an interview with Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Dahlia Moth.