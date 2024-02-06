Jonathan Majors found guilty of assault and harassment

Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of assault and harassment.

After a two-week trial, the Marvel actor was convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, on Monday.

A New York jury found Majors guilty of harassment and reckless assault in the third degree. However, they also found him not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

The 34-year-old was arrested on 25 March of this year following an altercation with the choreographer in New York. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During the trial, Jabbari, 30, told the court she was left with a fractured finger, bruising and a cut behind her ear during the altercation. She claimed that the incident occurred in a car after she snatched the actor's phone from him when she saw a text from another woman.

Majors' legal team claimed that it was Jabbari who had been the aggressor that night. They also alleged that she had fabricated the allegations.

Following the verdict, Jabbari's lawyer Ross Kramer said in a statement, "We are gratified to see justice served by today's guilty verdict. Ms. Jabbari testified publicly and truthfully, even though reliving these traumatic events on the witness stand was obviously painful. We are grateful to the jurors and the Judge for their attention and patience, and to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office for their hard work and support.

"We hope that her actions will inspire other survivors to speak their truth and seek justice."

Majors has not yet released a statement regarding the verdict.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star will be sentenced on 6 February 2024.