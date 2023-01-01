Carey Mulligan decided Marcus Mumford 'wasn't boyfriend material' when they met as children

Carey Mulligan decided her husband Marcus Mumford "wasn't boyfriend material" when they met at a camp as children.

During Monday's episode of the SmartLess podcast, the British actress recalled how she became friends and pen pals with the Mumford & Sons singer after meeting at a camp when she was 12 and he was 10.

Co-host Sean Hayes asked if they "hooked up" at the time and the Maestro star revealed she gave Marcus high praise in her diary but did not think he would work as a romantic partner.

"We didn't but I wrote in my diary that he was the kindest person I'd ever met and I gave him 9 1/2 out of 10," she shared. "I also wrote in my diary that he definitely wasn't boyfriend material. Not that I'd ever had a boyfriend at that time but I decided that he was not it."

Carey, 38, and Marcus, 36, were pen pals for a couple of years before they lost touch. They briefly reconnected on Facebook and she attended one of his folk band's first gigs when she was 19.

"I went to a Laura Marling gig when I was like 19 and Mumford & Sons were the support act, it was one of their first-ever gigs, and when he came out, I remember thinking, 'Oh God, I knew a guy called Mumford, I went to camp with...'" she remembered. "But he was so tall and when I met him he was tiny."

They eventually met as adults when the Promising Young Woman actress was about 24 and they then worked together on the 2013 movie Inside Llewyn Davis.

"If we had not met as adults in Nashville, which is how we did end up meeting, we would have met on that job because we both got hired independent of each other to do it because he did the music and I did the acting thing," she explained.

Carey and Marcus got married in 2012, a few weeks after completing production on the film, and they have three children.