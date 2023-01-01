Holly Marie Combs claims Alyssa Milano had Shannen Doherty fired from Charmed

Holly Marie Combs has claimed Alyssa Milano had Shannen Doherty fired from their TV show Charmed.

During a Monday appearance on Shannen's Let's Be Clear podcast, Holly remembered calling a meeting with Charmed producer Jonathan Levin to discuss why her co-star had been fired from the show.

"He said, 'We didn't mean to - but we've been backed into this corner - we're basically in this position where it's one or the other,'" Holly recalled. "'We were told (by Alyssa) it's her or (Shannen) and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment.'"

The Pretty Little Liars star claimed that Alyssa "documented every time she felt uncomfortable on set" to build a case against the other two actresses, though they couldn't remember any "harsh words" or "brawls" exchanged.

"There are actually people who behave badly and get away with it," Holly continued on the podcast. "I don't think people understand that never happened here."

Shannen's character Prue was killed off at the end of season three in 2001. She was replaced by Rose McGowan.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star had publicly announced her exit from Charmed by the time of Holly and Jonathan's meeting, in which Holly asserted she would also leave if Shannen wasn't brought back.

"This is not a show I wanted to do without Shannen. She didn't want to do it without me," Holly recalled saying. "Therefore, I don't want to do it without her and that should be fairly clear."

However, Jonathan allegedly threatened to sue Holly if she quit - an ultimatum which "felt like blackmail".

Holly and Alyssa starred in all eight seasons of Charmed from 1998 to 2006.