Charles Melton describes Riverdale as 'his Juilliard'

Charles Melton has described his time on TV show Riverdale as his version of Juilliard acting school.

The 32-year-old, who is earning rave reviews and awards nominations for his breakthrough performance in May December, is grateful for his time on the teen drama because that is where he honed his craft.

"It really helped me refine this work ethic. Riverdale truly was my Juilliard - I was learning and growing and playing and taking risks. I was allowed to do that," he told i-D, referring to the famed acting school in New York City.

Charles played lovable jock Reggie Mantle on Riverdale from the show's third season in 2017 to its finale earlier this year.

The actor admitted it was "bittersweet" to say goodbye to the show which made him and his co-stars Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa and Camila Mendes famous.

"We just had our final season, so you know, it's... It's bittersweet. But I'm so happy it brought joy to so many people," he stated. "Obviously it frees up more time for projects like May December, but I learned so much being there. I formed relationships that I will have until the end of my days."

In May December, directed by Todd Haynes, Charles stars alongside Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore.

He has already received the Best Supporting Actor accolade at the Gotham Awards for his performance and has so far been nominated for a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award.