Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are married

Directors Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have got married after 12 years of dating.

A representative for the Barbie director confirmed to People on Tuesday that she has tied the knot with the Marriage Story filmmaker.

The writer-directors reportedly got married at City Hall in New York earlier that day.

According to Page Six, Gerwig and Baumbach were overheard telling people their happy news at Billy Joel's Madison Square Garden concert on Tuesday night.

"They were both glowing and celebrating. They are so happy," a source told the outlet.

Another added that Gerwig wore a white suit skirt and jacket and looked "like a bride".

Gerwig, 40, began dating Baumbach, 54, in 2011 after meeting on the set of the 2010 movie Greenberg and they got engaged in 2020.

The filmmakers welcomed their first child together, a son named Harold, in March 2019, and Gerwig revealed in a July 2023 interview with Elle UK that their second child, another baby boy, was born in February.

Baumbach was previously married to actress Jennifer Jason Leigh between 2005 and 2010, although their divorce wasn't finalised until 2013. They share a 13-year-old son, Rohmer.

The marriage caps off a stellar year for Gerwig. Barbie, which she co-wrote with Baumbach, is the highest-grossing movie of the year and she is now the highest-grossing solo female director of all time.