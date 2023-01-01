Jonathan Van Ness 'totally fine' after surgery

Jonathan Van Ness has shared an update on their wellbeing after undergoing surgery.

In a Monday Instagram Story, the Queer Eye star - who identifies as non-binary - revealed they had undergone surgery earlier that day for an undisclosed medical issue.

They shared an image of their bandaged hand, where they "had to get that little, like IV, thing" as anaesthesia was required for the procedure.

However, they assured fans, "Don't worry, I'm totally fine."

Jonathan has previously revealed that they are HIV positive and also have the chronic skin condition psoriasis.

"Never gone under anaesthesia before," their post continued. "And when I came out of the surgery - which went really good, you guys. I'm gonna be great."

They insisted, "I'm gonna be fine - do you know what I said? I woke up and I said, 'Maid in Manhattan'. I haven't thought about that movie since 2006 or whatever. And then I started sobbing."

The television personality referenced the 2002 romantic comedy in which Jennifer Lopez plays a hotel maid who pretends to be a socialite.

In a later Instagram Story, Jonathan admitted to having some "morbid" thoughts before the surgery, saying, "I literally woke up early to wash and blow dry my hair in case I dropped dead on the table or something, because I didn't want a mortician to do it."