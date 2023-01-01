Timothée Chalamet found it 'hard to be present' at Beyoncé concert with Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet found it "hard to be present" when he attended Beyoncé's concert with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

After seeing Beyoncé live on her Renaissance World Tour, the Dune star spoke to MTV's Josh Horowitz about the experience.

"That was great. Hard to be present," Timothée told Josh in a recent interview. "I was actually surprised. I'm not, like, (a) Beyhive-level (fan), but I thought I knew way more (songs). But I guess I know some of the more basic hits."

He reviewed Beyoncé's 2009 hit Halo, describing it as a "great, moody, 12-year-old head against the bus (window) song".

The Call Me by Your Name actor and Kylie Cosmetics mogul, who had been romantically linked since April, made their first public outing as a couple at the concert, which was held at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California in September.

In video footage taken by concertgoers, the reality star and Oscar nominee seemingly confirmed their romance by making out.

Several days later, they were spotted kissing and cuddling during the U.S. Open men's singles final in New York.

However, Kylie and Timothée have yet to make their red carpet debut as a couple or make their relationship Instagram official.

The Wonka star even declined to talk about his private life in a profile interview with GQ.

"Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you're trying to live a private life," he said in October.