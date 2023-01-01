Derek Hough reveals wife Hayley Erbert must undergo further surgery after health emergency

Derek Hough has revealed his wife Hayley Erbert will be undergoing further surgery on Wednesday following her emergency brain operation.

Earlier this month, Hayley was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma, or a collection of blood within the skull, and underwent an emergency craniectomy.

Derek, 38, revealed to his fans on Wednesday that Hayley, 29, would be undergoing an operation that morning to "replace a large portion of her skull" that was removed during the emergency procedure.

"I strongly believe all the prayers that have been sent with the intention and love of Hayley's recovery has helped so much. I can't thank you all enough," the Dancing with the Stars judge wrote on his Instagram Stories. "Please keep her in your prayers as I believe the collective energy helped her through these past few weeks. We love you we thank you."

Last week, Derek posted a video showing him and Hayley, a fellow dancer, walking in Washington D.C., with Hayley wearing a helmet.

"Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle," he wrote in the caption. "She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy. It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury."

Hayley fell ill after a performance in the city and was taken to a local hospital.

Derek and Hayley got married in August.