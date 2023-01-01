Taraji P. Henson breaks down while discussing her career: 'I'm tired!'

Taraji P. Henson fought back tears as she discussed how tired she is working for a paycheck way below people's assumptions.

Appearing on Gayle King's SiriusXM show with her The Color Purple co-star Danielle Brooks and their director Blitz Bazawule, Taraji was asked about rumours she's planning on retiring from acting.

Before she could answer, the 53-year-old took a moment to compose herself, bringing her hand up to her face as she began to answer.

"I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do (and) getting paid a fraction of the cost," she sighed. "I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ Well, I have to. The math ain’t math-ing. When you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do. We don’t do this alone. It’s a whole team behind us. They have to get paid.”

Taraji then laid bare how far a $10 million paycheck goes - with the American government pocketing half of it and her team getting 30 per cent of her initial salary.

"Every time I do something and break another glass ceiling, when it’s time to renegotiate I’m at the bottom again like I never did what I just did and I’m tired. I’m tired," she said as she began to well up. "It wears on you. What does that mean? What is that telling me? If I can’t fight for them coming up behind me then what the f**k am I doing?”

The screen star, who helms her own haircare line away from acting work, further revealed she is often told Black stories “don’t translate overseas" which leaves her in a vulnerable position as a prominent Black actress.

“I’m tired hearing of that my entire career," Taraji fumed. "Twenty plus years in the game and I hear the same thing and I see what you do for another production but when it’s time to go to bat for us they don’t have enough money. And I’m just supposed to smile and grin and bear it. Enough is enough! That’s why I have other (brands) because this industry, if you let it, it will steal your soul. I refuse to let that happen."