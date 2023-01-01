Bam Margera engaged to girlfriend Dannii Marie

Bam Margera is engaged to girlfriend of six months Danni Marie.

The Jackass star, who began dating Marie in June, revealed to US Magazine on Wednesday that he popped the question in October.

"We're just a really good team," Margera, 44, told the publication. "I never had structure before. I always woke up not knowing what to do with the day...I would just look across the street, see an Irish pub and be like, 'That looks like fun.'"

The former professional skateboarder - who has struggled with alcohol and drug addiction for many years - noted Marie helped him get sober.

"Now I wake up, I walk the dogs, I stretch, I go to the gym, I go skateboarding. Everything's a structured fun schedule," he said. "And we do it together, and it's just a perfect thing."

"She's everything I've ever asked for - I couldn't ask for anything more," the Jackass Forever star added. "We are a perfect team."

Margera was previously married to childhood friend Melissa Rothstein in 2007, but the pair divorced in 2012.

He married his second wife Nicole Boyd in 2013 and the pair welcomed their son, Phoenix, in December 2017.

Margera and Boyd split in the years following the birth of Phoenix, with Boyd filing for primary legal and physical custody of their son in 2021.

She was granted temporary sole custody of Phoenix last month.