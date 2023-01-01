Adam Driver confirms he's the father of a baby girl

Adam Driver has broken his silence on the arrival of his baby girl.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on Wednesday, the Star Wars actor confirmed reports that he and his wife Joanne Tucker became the parents of a baby girl earlier this year.

"She's eight months (old), I have an older son who's six and now she's eight months, and you kind of forget how much babies kinda suck," he joked.

When asked if he's getting much sleep, the 40-year-old replied, "Not a lot."

The Ferrari actor then told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that he was trying to savour every moment with his new baby.

"I'm remembering this time that I have to enjoy it more. This first time, it went too fast and I was so anxious for him to kind of develop so he could communicate and tell me what was wrong," he explained. "And now I'm more patient with her. I'm trying to enjoy it more."

Driver then jokingly noted that his daughter warmed to him more than his son did.

"She likes me more, when I was with my son, he didn't want anything to do with me for the first three years," he quipped.

It was reported earlier this month that Driver and Tucker had welcomed a baby girl. Sources told Page Six that he joked about their new arrival during a dress rehearsal for his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live.

The actors, who got married in 2013, have not publicly shared the names of their children.