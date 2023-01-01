Colman Domingo to receive inaugural Innovation Award from London Critics' Circle

Colman Domingo will receive the inaugural Innovation Award from the London Critics' Circle.

The Color Purple star will receive the organisation's Innovation Award, named in memory of the late critic Derek Malcolm, at the 44th annual London Critics' Circle Awards on 4 February.

"It's an honour to receive the inaugural Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation and to be recognised in this way by the London Film Critics' Circle, a group of journalists I deeply respect," Domingo said in a statement. "This has been an incredible year for film, and having the opportunity to play Bayard Rustin, a man who embodied the word 'trailblazer', has been a great privilege."

Domingo is currently nominated for a Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Satellite Award for his portrayal of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in the biographical drama Rustin.

"In each of his roles, Colman Domingo adds layers of detail that are revolutionary onscreen, drawing attention to important themes that need to be discussed and addressed," London Critics' Circle chair Rich Cline added. "Even in a genre movie like Candyman, his character quietly connects the film's horror to historical injustice. We are proud to name him as the very first winner of this new Innovation Award, which is named in honour of our good friend and well-loved disruptor Derek Malcolm."

In addition to Domingo, Jeffrey Wright will be honoured with The Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film during the ceremony.

The London Critics' Circle unveiled their nominations earlier this week, with Andrew Haigh's drama All of Us Strangers leading the pack with nine, followed by Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer with seven.

The winners will be announced at The May Fair Hotel in London on 4 February.