Comedian Jo Koy to host 2024 Golden Globes

Comedian Jo Koy has been tapped to host the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

The funnyman will host his first major awards show when he fronts the prizegiving on Sunday 7 January.

"I've stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I'm so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year. This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!" Koy said in a statement, with "Mahal kita" meaning "I love you" in Filipino.

"We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humour to kick off Hollywood's award season. We can't wait to see what he has in store for the stars in the room and a global audience," added Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne. "We know Jo is bringing his A-game."

Koy follows in the footsteps of comedians Jerrod Carmichael, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Ricky Gervais, who have hosted the show in recent years.

Executive producing showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner noted, "Jo's genuine brand of comedy is sure to entertain our honorees in the room at the Beverly Hilton and viewers at home. We are excited to work with him to make this year's show laugh-out-loud from beginning to end."

The Golden Globe Awards will air live on CBS from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on 7 January.