Derek Hough relieved after wife Hayley Erbert successfully undergoes skull surgery

Derek Hough is feeling "immense relief and gratitude" following the successful completion of his wife Hayley Erbert's second skull operation.

Hayley underwent an emergency craniectomy earlier this month, and on Wednesday, she had a second procedure to replace the portion of her skull that was removed during the first operation.

Derek, 38, posted a photo of him sitting by Hayley's bedside on Instagram on Thursday and gave his followers an update.

"With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I’d like to share that Hayley’s cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned," he began. "My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team. Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery."

The Dancing with the Stars judge thanked fans for their outpouring of love and support as well as the doctor who performed both of Hayley's operations.

"This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife’s recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here," he continued. "We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community."

Concluding his post, the dancer/choreographer added, "Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for standing with us. We love you. With heartfelt thanks and endless gratitude."

Hayley, who is also a dancer, fell ill after a performance in Washington D.C. and was taken to a local hospital, where she was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma, or a collection of blood within the skull, due to a burst blood vessel.