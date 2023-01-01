Darren Criss and wife Mia Swier expecting second child

Darren Criss and his wife Mia Swier are expecting their second child.

The Glee star announced the news by holding two positive pregnancy tests in front of a Photoshopped promotional poster for the 2018 movie Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

In the edited image, Darren's face replaced Meryl Streep's, Mia's was placed over the top of Amanda Seyfried's, and their daughter Bluesy Belle's face was planted on Lily James's.

In the caption, he joked, "And COMING SOON...let's hope the sequel is better than the photoshop ??"

Darren, 36, received congratulatory responses in the comments from his celebrity pals.

Vanessa Hudgens wrote, "Ur hilarious. CONGRATULATIONS," and Abigail Breslin commented, "CONGRATULATIONS."

His former Glee co-star Jenna Ushkowitz added, "Omg congrats."

Darren and Mia got engaged in 2018 after dating for more than seven years. They tied the knot in February 2019 and welcomed their first child in April 2022.

"M & D made some sweet music. Bluesy Belle Criss? 4/11/22? Out now," he wrote in the caption of his baby announcement.