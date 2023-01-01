Vin Diesel 'categorically denies' sexual battery allegations

Vin Diesel "categorically denies" his former assistant's sexual battery allegations.

The Fast and Furious actor is being sued by Asta Jonasson, who claims he forced himself on her in his suite at the St. Regis hotel in Atlanta, Georgia in September 2010.

Responding to the lawsuit, Diesel's attorney Bryan Freedman insisted his client "completely refutes" the allegations.

"Let me be very clear Vin Diesel categorically denies this claim in its entirety. This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly nine-day employee," Freedman said to Deadline. "There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations."

In her lawsuit, Jonasson, who worked as Diesel's assistant while he was shooting Fast Five, claimed he groped her breasts and kissed her chest in his hotel suite, despite her allegedly asking him to stop.

The 56-year-old actor, real name Mark Sinclair, allegedly tried to pull down Jonasson's underwear, at which point she allegedly screamed and ran towards the bathroom. He then allegedly pinned her against a wall and masturbated.

Hours after the alleged incident, Samantha Vincent, Diesel's sister and the president of his One Race production company, allegedly called Jonasson and fired her after less than two weeks of employment.

In addition to sexual battery, the former assistant is also suing Diesel, Vincent and One Race for discrimination based on sex/gender, intentional infliction of emotional distress, hostile work environment, wrongful termination and retaliation.