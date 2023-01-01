Selena Gomez reveals relationship priorities amid Benny Blanco romance

Selena Gomez has revealed her must-haves in a relationship amid her romance with Benny Blanco.

The Only Murders in the Building star, who recently made her romance with the music producer public, opened up to Vogue México y Latinoamérica about what matters most to her in a relationship.

Without mentioning her boyfriend by name, Selena told the publication that her top priority in a romance is keeping her self-respect while also holding space for the feelings of others.

"Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, because it's a bit of both," the Rare singer said in the interview, which has been translated from Spanish to English.

"It's very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy," she added.

Earlier this month, the 31-year-old revealed on social media that she had been dating the record producer, real name Benjamin Levin, for six months.

Gushing about her new beau, Selena told fans in Instagram comments, "He has treated me better than any human being on this planet," and "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts."

Selena and Benny previously worked together on the 2019 single I Can't Get Enough.