Kaley Cuoco donates 500 holiday sweaters to rescue dogs

Kaley Cuoco has donated 500 dog sweaters to pooches spending the holidays in rescue centres.

The Big Bang Theory actress, who is the co-founder of the pet care brand Oh Norman!, announced her organisation's big holiday gesture in an Instagram video on Friday.

"Hey guys, me and everyone at Oh Norman! wanted to share the love this holiday season to rescue dogs who are still looking for homes so we have donated 500 of our Cozy AF holiday sweaters to organisations where they can go directly to rescue dogs," she said, before listing the beneficiaries. "Thank you for all you do. Also, thank you to everyone for the support of Oh Norman! this last year. We hope you have an amazing holiday and an amazing new year. And always remember to rescue your pet."

The caption of the video reads, "There is a reason that rescue is at the heart of Oh Norman! It is not only what we believe in as a company, it is what we believe in as individuals, and it is why we are building this business.

"This holiday season, 500 of our Cozy AF Holiday Sweaters have been donated to rescues. Because shelter dogs deserve to be cozy AF too."

The sweaters have been donated to New York City Animal Care Centers, Pupstarz Rescue, Rescue Dogs Rock NYC, Paw Works, and Deity Animal Rescue.

Kaley, 38, launched her pet products brand earlier this year. It is named after her late rescue dog Norman, who died in January 2021.