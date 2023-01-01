Charlie Sheen attacked by his neighbour

Charlie Sheen's neighbour has reportedly been arrested after attacking him at his Los Angeles home.



Police officers were called after the Two and a Half Men star's neighbourly dispute turned ugly on Wednesday, according to TMZ.



The neighbour, a 47-year-old woman, allegedly forced her way into his home and attacked him when he opened the door to her, law enforcement sources told the outlet.



The sources indicated that the woman ripped Charlie's shirt and attempted to strangle him before leaving and returning to her own home.



The 58-year-old actor, who reportedly called emergency services, was treated by paramedics at the scene but was not taken to a hospital.



Charlie's neighbour was booked for assault with a deadly weapon and burglary in connection with the alleged attack.



According to the publication, the star believes the same woman squirted some type of sticky liquid on his car recently and left trash on his doorstep the day before the alleged attack.