Jack Antonoff reflects on 'beautiful' wedding to Margaret Qualley

Jack Antonoff has reflected on his "beautiful" wedding to actress Margaret Qualley.

The Bleachers frontman and music producer tied the knot with the Maid actress in New Jersey in August.

Addressing his big day, Jack admitted on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday that he initially thought the wedding was for "everyone else" and he wouldn't feel nervous - but he was wrong.

"Someone told me that when you die and when you get married is the only time everyone you love is in a room," he shared. "And I was like, 'Oh that is just a thing someone says and I perform for a living so I don't mind if the attention is on me.' And then as soon as it started, my whole body became wet."

Jack went on to describe the day as "really beautiful", and added, "I'm looking for jokes, but it was just really beautiful."

The 39-year-old musician began dating The Leftovers star in 2021 and they got engaged the following year. Their New Jersey ceremony was attended by stars including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz, Cara Delevingne and Margaret's mother Andie MacDowell.

Jack told host Seth that he experienced a "crazy emotional twist" when he began dating Margaret, 29.

"We all have this armour that we wear. Like, 'Oh I'm bad at relationships' or 'I'm this' or 'I'm that.' And then, if you come to a point in your life where that just wasn't true, you have to do so much unpacking of that, that's a funny thing," the songwriter said. "For all those years I had all this mythology and I..."

Seth interjected, "...just haven't met the right person."