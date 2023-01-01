Joe Keery responds to Taylor Swift collaboration rumours

Joe Keery has addressed rumours that he has collaborated with Taylor Swift on new music.

The Stranger Things actor was photographed leaving the Electric Lady Studios in New York City on the same day as the Shake It Off hitmaker in June, leading many to wonder if they had been recording together.

Joe was asked to address the speculation during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

"That was a very confusing day because I was just in there with (a friend), minding my own business, not doing anything and then I walked out the door and it was like a thousand people were standing out there," he recalled. "People looked at me expecting Taylor and were like, 'Who's this guy?' And then I walked down the block and someone was like, 'Hey that's.. oh, that's that guy' and so a couple of people walked down."

When pushed further, the 31-year-old actor coyly teased, "Maybe that will generate something. Maybe that experience generated something in the universe, but I don't know, we'll see."

Outside of acting, Joe releases music under the stage name Djo. He released Djo's debut album, Twenty Twenty, in 2019 and its follow-up, Decide, in 2022.