Michael Mann tried to make Penélope Cruz look less 'gorgeous' in Ferrari

Michael Mann used a variety of techniques to prevent Penélope Cruz from looking "gorgeous" in Ferrari.

In the Heat's director latest movie, the Spanish beauty plays Enzo Ferrari's long-suffering wife Laura, who is mourning the death of their son Alfredo or 'Dino', trying to save the motor company from financial collapse, and dealing with her husband's infidelity.

Because he wanted Laura to be "ferocious" rather than beautiful, Mann gave Cruz a peculiar walk, unkempt hair and minimal make-up to make her seem less polished.

"It's as if she is channelling a certainty of judgment that's coming from northern Italian tribes before Rome; it's really primitive and strong," he told The Guardian. "And she was down for the cause: we made her wider in the hips, we put orthopaedic devices in her shoes so she would walk with that particular waddle. I was constantly having to mess up her hair and put make-up on, because Penélope is gorgeous without doing anything."

The Vicky Cristina Barcelona actress plays opposite as Adam Driver as Enzo. While the 40-year-old actor is substantially younger than Ferrari, who was 59 in the year the film is set, Mann was convinced he'd found the right man once they met for drinks in Los Angeles.

"I could tell he could be Ferrari, there was something in his courage and his honesty. And sensitivity. He's very sensitive, and also very strong and aggressive at the same time," he said of his leading man.

Ferrari will be released in cinemas from 25 December.