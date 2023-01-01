Dakota Johnson reveals what her parents taught her about confidence

Dakota Johnson has revealed what she has learned from her famous parents about confidence.

The 34-year-old star has reflected on what her parents, Hollywood icons Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, taught her about confidence and screen presence.

"Both of them are very confident people and very special on camera," Dakota told the Wall Street Journal of her parents. "My mom is such a specific person."

The Persuasion star continued, "She's so different to watch on screen - she's got this real sparkle in her eyes. You're like, 'What is she thinking?' I've always appreciated that she doesn't give it all away. So maybe that - a little bit of mystery."

Melanie is best known for her roles in 1988's Working Girl and 1997's Lolita, while Don is most recognised for the 1980s TV show Miami Vice. They were married twice - briefly in 1976 and then between 1989 and 1996.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dakota, who is dating Coldplay's Chris Martin, revealed her most prized possession.

"My dogs. I have a Jack-Russell-terrier-mutt mix," the star divulged. "He's 16 years old, and I've had him since he was 10 weeks. And then I have a five-year-old German shepherd."