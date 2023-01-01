Charlie Sheen's neighbour pleads not guilty to assault

Charlie Sheen's neighbour has pleaded not guilty to attacking the Hollywood actor.

Electra Schrock, 47, pleaded not guilty to felony assault in a Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday, after she was charged with one count of assault "by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury" the L.A. County District Attorney's Office confirmed.

"Court set bail at the scheduled amount of $75,000 without prejudice," the D.A. office added.

A judge also issued a criminal protective order against Schrock, whose plea comes five days after TMZ reported the woman allegedly forced her way into the Two and a Half Men star's home and attacked him when he opened the door.

The outlet's sources indicated the woman ripped Charlie's shirt and attempted to strangle him before leaving and returning to her own home.

The 58-year-old actor, who reportedly called emergency services, was treated by paramedics at the scene but was not taken to a hospital.