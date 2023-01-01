Patrick Schwarzenegger engaged to Abby Champion

Patrick Schwarzenegger is engaged to marry his girlfriend Abby Champion.

The Staircase actor announced on Tuesday that he had popped the question to the model after nine years of dating.

In a joint Instagram post, the engaged couple shared a series of photos from what appeared to be a beach proposal and wrote in the caption, "FOREVER AND EVER," with heart and ring emojis.

In the images, the 30-year-old actor, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, planted a kiss on his fiancée's cheek as she showed off her double-diamond engagement ring. They also hugged and kissed near a heart-shaped floral arrangement.

Patrick's mother Maria congratulated them in the comments, writing, "Yippee bravo we are all so happy for you for your love for your now for your future your love is inspiring joy joy joy."

Elsewhere in the comments, his Scream Queens co-star Glen Powell wrote, "Yessssssssssss!!! Let’s goooooooooooooo!!!!", Taylor Lautner joked, "I CAN NOW DIE HAPPY," and his Midnight Sun co-star Bella Thorne posted, "Congratulations!!!!!"

Patrick also shared the engagement photos on his Instagram Stories and added, "She said yes," with ring and heart emojis.

He followed it up with a throwback photo of him and Abby in the early days of their relationship. In the caption, he added, "9 years ago... Two little kiddos falling in love."