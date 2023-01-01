Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead aged 48

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun has died aged 48.

The actor, who was best known internationally for starring in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite, was found dead in a car parked on a street in northern Seoul on Wednesday.

According to Yonhap news agency, police officers had been searching for Lee after his family reported that he had left home after leaving a message akin to a suicide note earlier that day.

At the time of his death, Lee has been under police investigation over his alleged drug use. The actor had been accused of using illegal drugs at the residence of a bar hostess. Lee, who was questioned by police three times, claimed to be the victim of blackmail and alleged that he was tricked and didn't know what he was taking.

Despite negative or inconclusive results from drug tests, the investigation and the extensive tabloid coverage damaged his reputation and he dropped out of the TV show No Way Out.

Lee shot to international stardom in 2019 with the release of Bong Joon-ho's Parasite, in which he played Park Dong-ik, the patriarch of the wealthy Park family. The movie won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, becoming the first non-English-language film to claim the title. Lee and his co-stars also won the Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Lee was also nominated for best actor at the 2022 International Emmy Awards for his performance in the Apple TV+ series Dr. Brain.

His other South Korean projects included Payback, Diary of a Prosecutor, My Mister, Killing Romance, Kingmaker, Project Silence and Sleep.

Lee is survived by his wife, actor Jeon Hye-jin, and their two children.